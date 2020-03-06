Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): At least four members of a family were killed when a roof collapsed in the Mule Chak area of the district on Friday. The roof of their house reportedly caved in after heavy rains lashed the region.
The incident took place in the Mule Chak area early this morning.
More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)
Four of family killed in Amritsar roof collapse
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:33 IST
Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): At least four members of a family were killed when a roof collapsed in the Mule Chak area of the district on Friday. The roof of their house reportedly caved in after heavy rains lashed the region.