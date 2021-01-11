Four passengers from UK test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): As many as four passengers, who arrived here from the United Kingdom on an Air India flight, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder-director, Genestrings Genetic Laboratory, said that there were total 186 passengers including three infants on the flight.

"All COVID-19 testing completed within three hours," Agarwal said.



Meanwhile, India's tally of people infected with the new strain of COVID-19 that was detected in the United Kingdom stands at 96.

After the new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22, 2020 till January 7, 2021.

However, the flight operations between India and the UK resumed from January 8. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

Meanwhile, India added 16,311 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With 19,299 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,92,909. As many as 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,160. (ANI)

