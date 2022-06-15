Four persons killed in massive landslide in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Four persons were buried alive following a massive landslide that took place at Nizarapar area near Boragaon area in Assam's capital city Guwahati on Tuesday.



The landslide happened due to heavy rainfall since Monday night.



Following the incident, police and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of four persons from under the debris.



Police said that the persons were living in a rented house in the area and they were engaged in building construction work.





Nandini Kakati, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said that after receiving the information about the incident, they immediately rushed to the spot.



"We come to know from the nearby locals that four labourers were living in the house and maybe they were not aware of the incident while they were sleeping at night. The wall of the house had broken down and the soil of hills entered the house and the labourers were trapped in the debris. Till now, we come to know that four persons are trapped in the debris and our search and rescue operation are on. Out of four, three hail from Dhubri and one from Kokrajhar. They were living in the rented house and were engaged in building construction work," the police officer said.



On the other hand, Nabaneet Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) of Guwahati city police, told ANI that all four persons died and their bodies have been recovered. (ANI)



