Four persons rescued from rubble of collapsed building in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Four persons were rescued on Wednesday by NDRF and state disaster response teams from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Talab Tillo area of Jammu late on Tuesday night.

Speaking to ANI, VK Singh, Director General of state fire services said, "Four civilians have been rescued. Two firefighters were injured in the operation. The current situation is under control".

A building collapsed after a fire broke out in Talab Tillo area of Jammu around 3 am on Wednesday. Later, the fire was doused by the fire tenders. The rescue operation is still underway. (ANI)

