Four poachers arrested for hunting Samba deer in Mount Abu

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested by officials of the forest department for allegedly hunting a Sambar deer in Mount Abu.



As per Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijay Shankar Pandey, animal skin, horn and dried meat have been recovered from the accused.

"We received information regarding the poachers and the arrests were made after we laid a trap for them. Initial investigation has revealed that these poachers are first-timers, but we generally find that even first-time poachers are part of a larger network. Investigations are underway to uncover this network," Pandey told reporters on Friday.

He added, "We have recovered animal skin, horns and dried meat, along with knives and other equipment used to cut the animal's body. We hope that this arrest will send a message to other poachers so that they discontinue causing harm to wild animals." (ANI)

