Saleh Bin Mohammed, the accused along with the animals recovered from his possession. Photo/ANI
Four primates, among others seized from animal smuggler in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 07:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Members of the Commissioner's Task Force, south zone team, working along with forest department officials apprehended one person and seized four primates and a tortoise and turtle from his possession, according to the police on Monday.
The apprehension of Saleh Bin Mahammed Badam, a resident of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, led to the seizure of four Slow Loris (primates), one Indian star tortoise and a softshell turtle.
According to the police, Saleh, along with his brother Ali Bin Mohammed, had entered the business of selling wild animals to make ends meet.
While Ali used to procure the animals caught from the forest area by his friends, Saleh used to sell the animals at a high price to the customers in Hyderabad city, where they are in high demand.
The duo also ran a medical shop in the Chandrayangutta area while carrying the trade of animals as a side-business to earn extra income.
The accused was later handed over to the forest officials for further probe. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:26 IST

