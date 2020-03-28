Four prisoners escape from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Four prisoners jumped over the wall and escaped from the Central Jail in Ludhiana on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the four prisoners have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Aman Kumar.

Several senior police officials have reached the jail and started the investigation in the matter.

Further details are awaited.


