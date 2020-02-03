Four soldiers killed, nine injured in shelling by Syrian govt forces in Idlib: Turkish Defence Ministry

Ankara [Turkey], Feb 3 (ANI): Turkish Defence Ministry has said that four soldiers were killed while nine others were injured in the shelling by Syrian government forces in Idlib region.

The Anadolu news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement that the soldiers -- who were sent as reinforcements to the region for the purpose of preventing conflicts in Idlib de-escalation zone -- were attacked by the regime forces, although their locations were previously coordinated.

The developments come after it was reported that the large military convoy consisting of tanks, armoured cars have crossed over into Syrian territory.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said one of the injured soldiers was in critical condition.

According to Sputnik, Turkish President Recep Taiyyap Erdogan had accused the Syrian government forces of violating Russia-Turkey deal on demilitarized zone in Idlib. (ANI)

