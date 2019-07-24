Four-storeyed building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi's Nabi Karim area in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.

Nobody was present in the building when it collapsed and no causalities have been reported from the site of the incident so far.

Fire personnel along with a rescue team rushed to the spot to restrain the damage, soon after the building collapsed.

More details in this matter are awaited.

Last month, a three-storeyed building had collapsed in the same area.

The building was inhabited by residents but was vacated upon realising its deteriorating condition and the risk of the roof caving in on them.

The collapse did not result in any casualty given its pre-vacated status. (ANI)

