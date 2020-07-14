Four terrorist associates held in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bandipora police along with security forces have arrested 4 terrorist associates in Chandargeer and Sadhunara areas of Bandipora's Hajin, said Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said that two grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered from arrested terrorists.

"Bandipora police along with security forces arrested 04 #terrorist #associates in #Chandargeer & #Sadhunara areas of #Hajin. 02 grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds & other #incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

