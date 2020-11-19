Four terrorists killed in J-K's Nagrota encounter likely from JeM: Sources

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Four terrorists, who were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Nagrota on Thursday, are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), sources said.

"These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here.





A police constable sustained injuries during the gunfight with the terrorists, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted.



The area is being sanitised and security has been tightened.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

