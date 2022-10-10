Four tiger cubs released in Bengal safari

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Authority released four tiger cubs at the open tiger enclosure in the Bengal Safari park near Siliguri on Monday, informed the authorities.

The authorities said that a female tigress named Shila had given birth to four cubs on 22nd March this year.

According to the authority, four tiger cubs aged around six to seven months are at their perfect age to release in the open enclosure, so that people moving in the vehicles can enjoy the tiger safari.

The authority conducted many trials to understand the mentality, and received positive results. At this moment the number of female tigresses in the park is five, namely Shila, Rika, Kika, Tejal and Tara. Bivan was the only male in the park, now including Shiva, Sera, T1, T2 and T3, and six more males with the cubs. The total number of tigers and tigresses is eleven in the tiger enclosure.



Dewa Sangmu Sherpa, Director, of Bengal Safari park said that State forest department Minister Jyotipriya Mallik in presence of the other forest officials, we have released four tiger cubs which were born on 22nd March 2022.

Earlier the authority conducted a few trials before the release to understand the behaviour of the animals and found very normal behaviour, so we decided to release them today.

Sherpa said, "It will definitely be attractive and people can enjoy the safari a lot". She also added that the park has already received approval from the state Zoo Authority and is waiting for Central Zoo Authority regarding the Lion Safari and sloth bear Safari very soon.

MD Kabatulla, a visitor from Kisanjang said, it's great news for Zoo lovers and it will attract more tourists to the park.

It is noted that Bengal safari was set up over 700 acres of forest land. The park offers tiger safari, mixed herbivore safari, elephant safari, leopard safari and Asiatic black bear safari. It has an aviary trail, lesser cats trail, gharials and crocodile ponds too. (ANI)

