Four UP criminals nabbed in MP's Khandwa, probe on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9, (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Indore on Wednesday arrested four criminals from Uttar Pradesh, who were returning after buying weapons from Indore. They were intercepted and nabbed in Khandwa district.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police, STF, Khandwa, Padmavilochan Shukla, said, "We got information that some criminals were in Indore to buy some weapons, after which two teams were formed. They were travelling in an Innova car, which was intercepted in Khandwa. Upon checking we found that they were carrying weapons like local pistols and magazines with them. It was also found that the four had past criminal records as well."

SP Shukla further said that the criminals were presented in the court, after which they were given four-day custody.

On being asked whether they had any links with criminal Vikas Dubey, he added, "The probe is on. We will try to find out the purpose for which they purchased weapons or to whom they were planning to sell. They might have distributed weapons to other people as well." (ANI)

