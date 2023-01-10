Four waiters arrested on charge of beating customer in Mumbai's Andheri East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested four hotel waiters on Tuesday for allegedly beating up a customer in Andheri East.

The customer, identified as Sandeep Jadhav, was allegedly beaten up by the hotel employees after a heated argument on January 7, sources said. Jadhav, along with his brother went to Hotel Greeting under the Andheri Metro Station for lunch at 3.45 pm, but was refused by the owner on the pretext of hotel closure and unavailability of food, which led to an argument. The matter got calmed within minutes, according to the sources.



However, while going back to the auto, Jadhav was allegedly kicked by the waiters and beaten. He reportedly sustained injuries from the attack, sources said.

The video of the attack was later retrieved by the Mumbai police and the hotel employees were arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

