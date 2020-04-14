Four women detained for spitting into houses in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Monday detained four women for allegedly spitting into plastic bags and throwing them in some houses in Vallabhvadi area of Kota despite ban on spitting in public to combat coronavirus.

"We have detained four women. After probe and interrogation, it was found that this incident isn't connected with the aim of spreading Covid-19. These women had gone to the area to beg for money, but when they didn't get any money they spit to show their anger," said Gaurav Yadav, Kota's Superintendent of Police.

The incident came to light after CCTV camera footage showed some women spitting into polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses to allegedly spread coronavirus.

"We received a complaint that some women were spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses of residents in an area in Kota. Municipal corporation machines have been called to sanitise the houses along with the area," a police official said.

A resident of the area said that they saw some four or five women, along with some children, at around 11 am on Sunday, spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses.

'When we realised what they were doing, we called them but they immediately ran away. We then called the police and municipal corporation sanitisation machines were brought to clean the area," the local said. (ANI)