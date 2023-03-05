Four workers injured in boiler explosion at Sugar factory in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): Four workers were seriously injured after a newly installed boiler exploded in the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory on Saturday night in Babaleshwar town of Vijayapur district, the police said.

According to the police, the boiler of Delhi-based company Indian Sugar and General Engineering Corporation was recently replaced by the boiler of Pune-based company SS Engineers, built with a cost of Rs 51 crore".

"The boiler was recently installed in the factory and the incident occurred during its practical testing. It weighs approx 220 tonnes," the police added.

Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and an investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)