Four years of 'double engine' government has set new benchmarks of progress in Himachal Pradesh: Anurag Thakur

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the "double engine" government with a BJP-led government at the Centre and a party government in Himachal Pradesh has opened many new avenues of progress in the hill state.

Addressing a rally in Mandi today to mark four years of BJP-led government in the state, Anurag Thakur said the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Himachal Pradesh has witnessed rapid infrastructure development and social transformation through the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and efforts of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Prime Minister also addressed the rally and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

The Prime Minister also presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet today in Mandi. The meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

"Four years of double engine government have set new benchmarks, new opportunities of growth and investment in the state," he said. (ANI)