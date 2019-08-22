Fourth Aadhaar Seva Kendra gets operational in Hisar

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Fourth stand-alone Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) has become operational on a dry run in Haryana's Hisar town on Thursday, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday.

"Four ASKs are operational by now. Three more will be operative by next week. Of the four, one is in New Delhi at Akshardham Metro Station while one is at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and one at Agra in UP. Another ASK at Inderlok Metro Station in New Delhi will be operational by month-end," added the UIDAI.

Adding that two more centres are being made operational in Bhopal and Chennai next week, it said that Patna and Guwahati ASKs would also be made operational by the first week in September.

"This is part of the UIDAI's plan to open 114 such centres in 53 cities across the country for providing hassle-free Aadhaar enrolment and update services to the people with prior appointment. UIDAI intends to complete the setting up of all 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras by the end of 2019," said Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), UIDAI.

According to Pandey, these ASKs will help people in adjoining areas to avail Aadhaar enrolment and update related services in a hassle-free, secure and convenient manner and will function along with other thousands of Aadhaar Kendra currently being run in banks, post offices, BSNL customer centres, and other designated state government offices.

UIDAI further said that the ASKs have a system where the resident first gets a token for their Aadhaar related work and then moves to a 'verifier' for document checking. Once the verification is completed, the resident moves to 'cash counter' for payment of Rs 50 (charges for Aadhaar update, if required) and is then assigned an 'operator counter' from the 16 operator work stations.

"The entire token movement is visible to the resident via digital display screens for easy movement and queue management. A resident who has been provided a token will not have to stand in long queues," the release further said. (ANI)

