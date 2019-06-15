Raj Kamal who administered treatment to a patient in SBLS Civil Hospital on Friday. Photo/ANI
Raj Kamal who administered treatment to a patient in SBLS Civil Hospital on Friday. Photo/ANI

Fourth class employee administers treatment in Jalandhar hospital

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:29 IST

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): A shocking incident came to the fore in SBLS Civil Hospital here on Friday when a ward attendant administered treatment to a patient.
In a complaint made by the patient to the on-duty officer, he alleged that a ward attendant stitched his wounds.
Speaking to ANI, the fourth-class employee Raj Kamal denied the claim and said that he was directed by the doctor to perform the procedure.
Doctor Harveen Kaur, who was on duty when the incident took place, said the person stitched the wounds without telling her.
"Late at night, I referred a trauma case to the minor Operation Theatre. Raj Kamal took the patient to the ward and stitched the wound without informing us."
Kaur also alleged that the ward attendant had taken drugs that night.
"I have reported this to the medical superintendent, who will now take appropriate action," she added.
Medical superintendent Jasmeet Kaur said that if anyone is found guilty, stringent action will be taken against them.
"A final report with a statement of the complainant, doctor and the ward attendant will be sent to the higher authorities." (ANI)

