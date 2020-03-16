Fourth Covid-19 case in Telangana, 1 discharged after treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Another person was tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabd, taking the number of such cases to four in Telangana. The new confirmed patient has a travel history to Scotland, the State Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The new patient had symptoms of Covid-19. The government's medical team at the State-run Hospital collected his samples and sent them to lab for testing. His samples were tested Covid-19 positive today," the State Health Ministry said.

The patient is now admitted in a state-run hospital in the Hyderabad city and is undergoing treatment.

The first positive coronavirus patient was discharged three days ago. There are now three covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital, informed the health ministry.

A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

