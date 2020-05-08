Fourth day in a row, no new COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): No new positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Uttarakhand today till 2 pm, for the fourth consecutive day, informed the state health department.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 61 with only one death.

At present, there are only 15 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

