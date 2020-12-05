Fourth instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be paid in March 2021: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Addressing the farmers at paddy procurement centre of Gamharia village in Jashpur district on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the fourth and last instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be paid in March 2021.

On the second day of his Jashpur tour today, Baghel visited Paddy Procurement Centre in Gamhariya village, where he interacted with 15 farmers of 10 villages and asked them about the arrangements for paddy procurement and payment against the same.

Farmer Khairuddin of village Saitangartoli informed that he has recieved Rs 1,20,000 for the paddy sold two days back.



Officials of Gamhariya Paddy Procurement Centre informed that this year, nearly 974 quintals of paddy has been procured from 21 farmers in the first four days of paddy procurement.

Farmers of Kinkela, Putrichaura, Lukikona, Sarudih, Pathratoli, Saitangartoli, Podi, Galonda, Paiku and Tikaitganj villages of Jashpur district were present in the Paddy Procurement Centre at Gamharia

Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, Advisor to Chief Minister Vinod Verma, MLA Vinay Bhagat, Commissioner of Surguja Division Geneviva Kindo and Collector of Jashpur Mahadev Kavre were also present at the Paddy Procurement Centre. (ANI)

