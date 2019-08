Fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed successfully: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, using the onboard propulsion system.

"Fourth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 30, 2019) at 1818 hrs IST," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a tweet.

The lunar bound orbit maneuver began at 6:18 hrs (India Standard Time). The orbit achieved is 124 km x 164 km, it said.

The duration of the maneuver was 1155 seconds.

The space agency stated that all spacecraft parameters are normal and the next lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on September 1 between 6 pm to 9 pm.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

ISRO chief K Sivan had on August 20 announced Chandrayaan-2's successful completion of lunar orbit insertion while stating that the mission would carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)