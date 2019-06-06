Fourth subordinate officer's conclave held in New Delhi

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:29 IST

He told me he would come back, says mother of missing pilot

Palwal (Haryana) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): He told me he would come back but it has been four days since I have heard from him, says Saroj Tanwar, mother of Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar, who was flying the AN-32 aircraft which went missing over in Arunachal Pradesh, who is inconsolable.