Framework to be prepared for better implementation of central, state policies in states, UTs

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry along with NITI Aayog will prepare a framework for a national plan for States and Union Territories for better implementation of all the Central and states policies and programmes for women and children.

The Minister made an announcement at the two-day national conference organized by the Ministry of WCD in New Delhi on 13th and 14th November 2019.

"This national conference is a fine example of cooperative federalism where Centre and states have come together to share and adopt best practices and suggestions for the larger welfare of women and children of our Nation, " said Irani.

"The framework will be prepared by early next year," she added.

WCD Minister also suggested that a protocol may be developed for ranking of states and UTs, doing commendable work for women and children and also ranking of childcare institutions in the states and UTs.

The two-day national conference was attended by Secretary Ministry of WCD and all senior officials of the Ministry and Secretaries and representatives working with the Departments of Women and Children in states and UTs.

Various presentations were made at the two-day conference on Anganwadi Services, Skill Gaps and Entrepreneurship Issues for Women and Children, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Mission, lack of feedback regarding implementation of Central schemes for women and children and various constraints faced by WCD Departments in states and UTs.

State Secretaries and officials also raised issues concerning their states and districts which require urgent attention of the WCD Ministry.

During a presentation by advisor Health and Nutrition in NITI Aayog regarding strategy of New India at 75-Status of Women and Children, it was decided that the issues being faced by women and children cannot be contained only within the Ministry of WCD but other Ministries like food and public distribution, health, urban development, law and justice, and home may also be actively involved.

WCD Minister urged the state governments to ensure and involve officers from all departments for better implementation of legislation and Central and State Schemes related to women and children. (ANI)

