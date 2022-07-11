Fraudsters open fake WhatsApp account in name of Assam minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Fraudulent activities done in the name of Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah by fraudsters has come to light on Monday.

The Assam minister has informed the Police Commissioner of Guwahati about the matter and urged him to take necessary action against the fraudsters involved in opening a fake WhatsApp account by using his name.





Bimal Borah said that some cybercriminals opened the fake WhatsApp account by using his name and photograph and sent messages to various people including his department officials and offered to invest in many online sites, to buy gift cards.



"I have informed the Police Commissioner of Guwahati. The Police Commissioner told me that, the cybercriminals who are involved in this may be from foreign countries. I am hopeful that police will nab the criminals and will take action," Bimal Borah said to reporters.

The Police will look into the matter. (ANI)

