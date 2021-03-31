Free bus travel for women in Punjab from April 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday passed a scheme that will allow women to travel for free in all government-run buses within the state.

As per a statement, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced the free travel scheme in the Vidhan Sabha on March 5. It will benefit over 1.31 crore women/girls across the state.

Women will now be able to avail free bus travel in government-owned buses, including Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways Buses (PUNBUS) and City Bus Services operated by local bodies.

However, the scheme is not applicable to government-owned AC buses, Volvo buses and HVAC buses.

Documents like Aadhaar Card, Voter Card or any other proof of residence in Punjab would be required to avail the facility.

Additionally, all women who are family members of the state government employees and residing in Chandigarh, or are themselves employees of the state government but live in Chandigarh, can avail the benefit, irrespective of age and income criteria.

"This scheme is expected to not only reduce female drop-out in schools because of the high cost of daily transport but also facilitate working women, who have to travel considerable distances to their workplace. It will ensure access to safe, cheap and reliable travel for women to engage in any economic activity," the statement said.

Earlier in 2019, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had announced a similar scheme for women on DTC buses as well as its cluster buses on the occasion. (ANI)