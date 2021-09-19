Free coaching, accommodation to over 150 students provided in Kota with efforts from Om Birla

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): Through the efforts of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla more than 150 children in Kota have been provided free coaching, food and accommodation facility.

The students have been provided coaching facility by Allen Career Institute.

The second wave of the Corona pandemic orphaned hundreds of children. Due to the death of earning members, the education of the children of such families was in danger, now with the efforts of the Lok Sabha Speaker the future of such children is being secured.

Children met the Speaker on Sunday at his camp office. They were full of the glimmer of enthusiasm and dream of a bright future who talked Birla about the difficult times they faced after losing their parents in the second wave of Corona.

They also informed about positive changes in their lives after coming to Kota.

During this interaction, the Speaker reiterated and assured them that as a guardian he would always stand with them. Whenever there is any trouble in the family, they should tell him without hesitation and help will be given.

He further said, "Our culture inspires us to take the lead in helping the families in distress and support such families with free education for their children."



"Food and accommodation should also be arranged free of cost for the children coming from other parts of the country," Birla said.

He thanked the management of Allen Career Institute and other intellectuals of Kota for easing their pain by supporting them as family members or guardians in their hour of sorrow and pain.

The Speaker also called upon the children to work hard to fulfil the dreams of their parents.

All the children said that now their only goal is to take full advantage of the opportunity given to them by the efforts of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Crack the medical or engineering examination and help the needy of the society," Birla encouraged them.

Birla also met people at the camp office. People from different parts of the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency informed him about their problems.

He listened carefully to the grievances of the people and directed the concerned officers to solve them. (ANI)

