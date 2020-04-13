Free COVID-19 testing only for poor, SC modifies earlier order

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed that COVID-19 tests will be conducted free of cost for the poor and needy people across the country. The apex court modified its earlier order in the matter.

The top court, while hearing a petition challenging its earlier order, said that the free COVID-19 testing will be limited to the people belonging to the economically weaker sections and below the poverty line, who show their Ayush ID.

Others would have to pay for the testing facility, the court said.

Earlier, former AIIMS RDA president Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra had filed a petition seeking modification in its earlier order dated April 8 which had directed all the private laboratories to conduct free tests for COVID-19.

The petitioner had submitted that that private laboratories are burdened with free testing, adding that in the UK, private labs are charging an amount that equals Rs 32,500 for the tests.

The Supreme Court had on April 8 directed that the tests relating to COVID-19 whether in approved government laboratories or approved private laboratories shall be conducted free of cost. (ANI)

