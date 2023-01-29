Free dialysis treatment to start from 31st January at Malappuram temple

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], January 29 (ANI): Sree Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Temple of Kerala's Malappuram is set to start free dialysis treatment from 31st January, with 10 dialysis machines, informed the Malabar Devaswom Board President.

The project is a free dialysis centre for poor kidney patients. Its construction will be completed with modern facilities in a short period of time.



With 25 dialysis machines, it is envisaged that 100 patients can be dialyzed in a day. In the first phase, 10 dialysis machines have been installed. Malabar Devaswom Board President M. R. Murli said.

The Kadampuzha Devaswom has been completed with the donation of 15 crore rupees by the devotees of the hospital temple.

The centre's main aim is to prevent the poor patients in the surrounding areas of Katampuzha from having dialysis. Kadampuzha Devaswat also aims to make the hospital a free kidney transplant centre. (ANI)

