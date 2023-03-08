Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort on International Women's Day

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced free entry to various monuments including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort for tourists.

Tourists who came to visit the Taj Mahal said, "We didn't know that today entry is free for visiting the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. We are glad about this decision of the government. The government has done a good job, we are very happy".

March 8 has been observed as International Women's Day every year since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.



The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanise change in society.

As the emphasis is on woman's rights movements, the day sees organisations across the world coming together to plan events that highlight the role of women.

The United Nations Observance of International Women's Day, under the theme "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", recognizes and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education. (ANI)

