Free entry for women at ASI protected monuments on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture has said that entry to all protected ticketed monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India will be free for women on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

"All ASI protected, ticketed monuments will be free for all women visitors from India and abroad on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day," the ASI tweeted on Saturday, while tagging the Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

