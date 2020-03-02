Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A case has been registered under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act in connection to 'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted on a wall near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave, Police said on Monday.
Dr Sharanppa SD, DCP East, Bengaluru said: "Some objectionable writings were found on the compound walls in the city. We are registering a case under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act." (ANI)
'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave
ANI | Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:30 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A case has been registered under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act in connection to 'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted on a wall near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave, Police said on Monday.