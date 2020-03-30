Free passage for livestock in Telangana amid lockdown: Animal Husbandry Minister Yadav

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that free passage will be allowed to the people with livestock across the state amid the lockdown.

Yadav said that the decision was taken in a meeting held to discuss the transportation and price control in the state during the lockdown.

"After the lockdown, sellers and dealers in the state are facing difficulties in transporting essential commodities like meat and fish. We conducted a review meeting on the supply of meat and fish, in which several decisions were taken," Yadav told ANI here.

He said the people do not have to worry about the availability of stock and price hike in the state during the lockdown period.

So far, 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)

