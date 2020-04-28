Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra government during a press conference held using Zoom App on Monday.

Speaking at a digital press conference, Deshmukh stated that the state government has taken immediate steps in wake of the COVID-19 crisis and started testing and treatment at all medical colleges coming under DMER, Ministry of Medical Education of Maharashtra government.

"There were only four labs for testing of COVID-19 across the state which has been increased to 40, including private and government labs. Now, the number of labs will be increased to 60. Out of these 40 labs, 7,000 tests are done every day. More than one lakh test has already been done in the state which is maximum in the country till date," Deshmukh said.

He said, "Since the number of tests is increasing, there is a need for more test kits which should be provided by the central government. Government hospitals in several districts including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Yavatmal and Solapur are equipped with all the necessary machinery to fight against COVID-19."

The Maharashtra Minister said that there is a sufficient number of PPE kits and masks available to fight against COVID-19. However, the state government has already sought additional PPE kits and masks from the central government to meet the growing demand.

Deshmukh refuted allegations made by the opposition that the state government is suppressing patients' numbers and also termed it baseless. He also appealed people to be extra cautious as there is no vaccine or medicine available for COVID-19 virus, and contact a doctor immediately if the symptoms seem to be Coronavirus without any social fear.

"We have received several complaints especially from Mumbai and Pune regarding closure dialysis in private. Since many hospitals were taken over by the state for COVID-19 treatment that led to the low availability of dialysis services. The state chief minister has already appealed to all private hospitals to continue dialysis on humanitarian ground. Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister are working 24 hours a day and are coordinating with all the Ministries to fight against COVID -19," he said.

The Guardian Ministers are also keeping an eye on all ground situations, Deshmukh said thanking the medical officers-staff, police, water supply department, cleaners, and other warriors in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

