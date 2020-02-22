Freedom a precious gift, must be treated with responsibility: Navy Chief

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday said that freedom is a precious gift that must be treated with great reverence and a great sense of responsibility.
"It is our sacred duty to ensure that names of heroes and their memory are not lost or dulled with the passage of time. Freedom is a precious gift that you must treat with great reverence, respect and a great sense of responsibility," the Navy Chief said here.
Earlier, Admiral Karambir Singh laid wreath to pay homage to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak in Sector 29. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:43 IST
