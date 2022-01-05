Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passes away at 107

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passed away on Wednesday.

Pillai, 107, was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital here.

Ayyappan Pillai participated in the freedom struggle and met Mahatma Gandhi. He was a member of Sree Moolam Praja Sabha of Travancore. He was also a senior lawyer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on the death of freedom fighter and prominent socio-political activist K Ayyappan Pillai in Thiruvananthapuram.

Condoling Pillai's demise, BJP president JP Nadda said the freedom fighter selflessly dedicated his entire life in the service of the society.

"Saddened to know about the demise of veteran freedom fighter and senior leader of @BJP4Keralam Adv. K. Ayyappan Pillai Ji. He selflessly dedicated his entire life in the service of the society. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Kerala BJP President K Surendran also expressed their condolences and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran freedom fighter & senior leader @BJP4Keralam Adv. Ayyappan Pilla sir. He was a leading lawyer in the Thiruvananthapuram Bar. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the society. My prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti." (ANI)