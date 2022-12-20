French firms keen to invest in agriculture, aircraft maintenance sector in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Team Yogi, which visited France to explore investment opportunities, has received significant investment proposals from companies in sectors such as agriculture and aircraft maintenance.

Now French companies will also cooperate in achieving the UP government's target of doubling the income of farmers.

These proposals were received during the roadshow and business meetings of the delegation led by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Paris, France.

Meanwhile, the delegation to Singapore headed by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 7,700 crore with the business community of Singapore while investment proposals of Rs 4 lakh crore have been received from countries like the UK and the US.

It is notable that CM Yogi has set a target of investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit to be held in February 2023 and given the way Team Yogi has got the support of investors abroad, it is likely that the state will exceed the investment target.

Investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees were received through roadshows and business meetings in France held under the leadership of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

The delegation met Pascal Fon, CEO of Inotera AG, who signed an investment intent of Rs 1000 crore with the state government. The Innotera platform will be set up through this investment. This is a platform to connect farmers and can play a vital role in doubling their income in the state.

Similarly, the delegation met Saffron Group's Senior Vice President, International and Public Affairs, Martin Klotz and discussed with them their investment plans in Uttar Pradesh. The delegation has invited them to UPGIS 2023. Michael Paskoff, Senior Vice President of International Corporation, expressed keenness to invest in the aircraft maintenance (repair and overhaul) sector in Uttar Pradesh.



In Singapore, the delegation led by Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of Jal Shakti, also managed to get big investment proposals.

MoUs worth over Rs 7,700 crore was signed through one-to-one business meetings with investors in Singapore. The companies will invest in various sectors in Uttar Pradesh. Singaporean companies have also shown interest in investing in technology areas such as parking and traffic systems.

Swatantradev Singh had also met Singapore's Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu Hi Yen and discussed the golden investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the delegation met representatives of

ITE, Vida Technology and Star Consortium Pvt. Ltd and signed MoUs worth more than Rs 4,000 crore.

Under the leadership of Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Team Yogi held roadshows in the UK and the US, and as many as 21 MoUs worth Rs 4.7 lakh crore were signed.

The delegation discussed in detail with the representatives of leading companies of developed countries like America and England for investment in UP in various phases.

Suresh Kumar Khanna invited entrepreneurs from these countries to invest in IT, infrastructure, health, dairy, food processing, agriculture, tourism and education among other sectors. Khanna said told that due to the good governance of Chief Minister Yogi and the investment-friendly policies of UP, a number of industrial houses in these countries are willing to invest in the state.

The Yogi government has made it easier for domestic and foreign investors to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Now anyone willing to invest in any sector in the state can simply express their desire by visiting the Nivesh Sarathi portal and getting registered on it.

According to an official statement, more than 4,000 investment proposals have been received by the state government so far through Nivesh Sarathi. If these investment proposals materialise, lakhs of crores of rupees will be invested in the state and lakhs of employment opportunities will be created. (ANI)

