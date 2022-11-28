हिंदी खबर
Visit of French minister of armed forces onboard INS Vikrant (Photo/ANI)
French Minister of Armed Forces visits indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 23:37 IST


Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): A French high-level delegation led by Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on Sunday, said a statement by Southern Naval Command.
The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) onboard Vikrant, added the statement.


The French Minister acknowledged India's indigenous potential and self-reliance.
The discussions ranged from enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest to the maritime challenges in the IOR. The visit further consolidated the strategic bilateral relations between both countries. (ANI)

