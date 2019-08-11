Frequent landslides force Badrinath pilgrims to navigate through forest

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Frequent incidents of landslide in Lamba Dag area has forced Badrinath pilgrims to take a longer route through a forest in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Stuck in midst of their journey, the pilgrims are left with no option but to navigate through the jungle travelling up to two kilometres on feet.

The local administration has made arrangements to ensure the pilgrims have a safe passage through the zone. It has deployed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel to ensure the pilgrims don't cross any river and swelling stream.

The route is open for vehicles only with drivers but pilgrims are not allowed to pass through the area due to the possibility of a landslide. Pilgrims are made to get down from their vehicles before the sliding zone.

"We are taking the pilgrims through an alternative route with the help of SDRF in order to avoid the danger zone," Chamoli SP Yashwant Singh said.

In a related development, a portion of Badrinath Highway was blocked after boulders fell on the road here. (ANI)

