Fresh clashes erupt in Delhi's Maujpur area

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Fresh clashes erupted between two groups of protestors in the city's Maujpur area on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East Ved Prakash Surya took stock of the situation and said that they have spoken to both sides to calm the situation.

"We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people and now the situation is under control," he said.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash.

On Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

The entry and exit gates at Jaffrabad Metro Station had also been closed on Sunday morning due to the anti-CAA protest. (ANI)

