Fresh COVID-19 cases in Pauri Garhwal, Nainital; Uttrakhand's tally reaches 82

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): With three new positive cases of COVID-19, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state reached 82 on Friday.

According to a bulletin from the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, one of the three fresh COVID-19 cases was detected in district Pauri Garhwal while two cases were reported from Nainital.

The patients - two men aged 23 and 24 and an 11-year-old girl had all recently returned from Gurugram, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state now are 30, it said. (ANI)

