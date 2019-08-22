Fresh landslide blocks Manali-Keylong highway

Himachal Pradesh [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Fresh landslide that occurred near Marhi have once again blocked the traffic on Manali-Keylong, a major highway in the state, on Wednesday.

Hundreds of vehicles travelling from Manali to Lahaul, Leh, Pangi, Killer, and Spiti have been stranded due to landslides.

Commuters including women and children are stranded here had to spend the entire night in their vehicles.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Highway 3 between Manali and Leh was also blocked for traffic movement near Rohtang due to a landslide triggered by relentless rains in the region. (ANI)

