Fresh snowfall in Srinagar, traffic disrupted

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Srinagar and the adjoining areas in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures hovered between -2 and 1 degree celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Moreover, the IMD has a forecast for cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorm over the next few days. The temperature will fluctuate between -1 and 5 degrees Celsius.

Following the fresh spell of snowfall in various areas, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, including Jawahar Tunnel and in the Ramban Sector remained suspended. (ANI)

