Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate snowfall, leading to a dip in temperature of two to four degrees Celsius.

Manmohan Singh, IMD Director of Himachal Pradesh on Monday said that Khadrala, tehsil Rohru received 10 cm snow.

Mandi district will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for other places.



Singh further stated that the state will again witness heavy rainfall from March 10.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 9, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecasting agency further predicted fairly widespread rain and snow along with thunderstorms, lighting, hailstorm over the western Himalayan region during March 10 and 11. (ANI)

