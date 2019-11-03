Fresh spell of snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu districts

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Parts of Kullu and Lahaul Spiti districts received fresh snowfall.



The precipitation has been reported during the past 24 hours.



According to SP of Kullu, Gaurav Singh the Rohtang region in Kullu district has received nearly Six inches of fresh snowfall today during day time.



"To avoid a traffic jam on Manali-Leh Highway, the Rohtang pass is closed for vehicular traffic," Singh said.



According to the Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Manmohan Singh more snowfall is expected during the next 12 hours on the higher hills of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. (ANI)

