Fresh stone pelting in Brahampuri area in North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Fresh incident of stone pelting occurred between two groups in Brahampuri area on Tuesday, a day after five people including four civilians and one head constable lost their in the clashes that took place after protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi.

Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.

Adding that the situation is 'very tense', Delhi police said that they are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi.

"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night," Delhi police said.

The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a tweet, said that five metro stations including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station.

"Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. (ANI)

