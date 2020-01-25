Frivolous application being moved to delay hanging of Nirbhaya convicts: Advocate Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer appearing for Nirbhaya's parents, on Saturday said that application seeking convicts' documents was a method to delay their execution.

"Convicts' lawyers are trying to delay the execution process by moving frivolous application one after the other on different judicial forums," Kushwaha told ANI.

She welcomed the Patiala House Court's decision on Saturday disposing of the convicts' plea seeking some documents.

Kushwaha expressed hope that the convicts will be hanged on February 1, the date fixed for their execution.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for convicts, said that he has not got a personal diary written by Vinay, one of the convicts in the case.

Singh also said he has not got medical reports of Vinay when he was admitted in a hospital last year.

Observing that jail authorities have already supplied relevant documents to the convict, a Delhi court on Saturday disposed of the plea of convict's seeking documents.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore.

A juvenile involved in the crime was convicted by a Juvenile Justice Board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. (ANI)

