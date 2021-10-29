From 1947 to date, Pak has been trying to weaken unity between J-K, rest of India: Lt Gov Manoj Sinha

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that from 1947 to date, Pakistan has been making efforts to weaken the unity between the union territory and the rest of India, but our mission is to establish permanent peace and brotherhood in UT.

"From 1947 to date, Pakistan is making efforts to weaken the unity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India, but our mission is to establish permanent peace and brotherhood in J-K, " said Sinha during his address at the Jammu and Kashmir regional literary festival at Patnitop in Udhampur.

Jammu and Kashmir government-organized 'Jammu and Kashmir regional literary festival', as a part of the Iconic Week celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The festival witnessed renowned writers including celebrated poets and writers sharing some of the famous couplets from their notable works.

"Iconic week festival is a sincere effort from the J-K Government to promote literary talent and revive the culture in true sense", he added.



Padam Shri awarded Prof. Shiv Nirmohi, a famous writer said, "I have seen such festivals in Jammu and Kashmir very less. This is the first time witnessing such a festival in Jammu and Kashmir. Through this festival, we meet different poets of different languages of Jammu and Kashmir. I am grateful to the organizers for such a festival".





"We could see the amalgamation of all the languages for the first time. Due to COVID-19, even the Dogri poets could not meet each other. However, through this programme, the Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and Pahadi poets are meeting. This community is not limited to Dogri, it is the amalgamation of all the languages. Through this programme, the message would go to people about the success of our literature," said Inderjeet Kesar Dogri, a writer and poet.



"In this literary festival, the poets of various languages like Dogri, Kashmiri, pahadi, Ladakhi are present here. I see language as friends who are living together with love, this is the identity of Kashmir and we are very proud of it. People will get the motivation to not forget their native language. The youth look for such platforms and these kinds of programmes helps the youth," said Rishab Bali from Jammu.



"Today, Patni top was a very important tourist destination. Through this programme, this place is being revived. The Dogri culture is being revived through this program," Anil Paba from Udhampur.

"I am a young writer and author in J-K. I feel very good that the govt took the action of promoting the Dogri culture through this initiative. Our poetry, culture was promoted through this literary festival. I really appreciate it," said Sehaj Sabharwal, a young writer and author J-K. (ANI)

