From 2016-20, Centre recovered 20,17,427 counterfeit notes: MHA

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The government on Wednesday informed that the total recovery of counterfeit notes from 2016-2020 is 20,17,427 in number from states and union territories.

Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed, "The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is the nodal agency, which compiles the data on crimes including the counterfeit currency notes, as reported to it by the States and the Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'."



"The published reports are available till the year 2020. The denomination-wise number of seized counterfeit notes in the country for the last five years i.e. 2016 to 2020, are as per the Annexure."

The annexure mentioned that counterfeit notes from 2016-2020 is 20,17,427 in number. It includes both old currency notes and new currency notes.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

